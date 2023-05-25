Salman Khan recently attends an event ahead IIFA awards 2023 at Abu Dhabi. The Tiger 3 actor is wearing a red shift and black pant and no doubt he is looking dashing. Salman also informed that his upcoming film Tiger 3 is all set for Diwali release. IIFA 2023 To Be Held in Abu Dhabi Again; Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and More To Take Part.

#WATCH | UAE: Actor Salman Khan attends an event ahead of the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/r49xvTN8hN — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

"Last night, I was shooting for #Tiger3 and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.” = #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tldqUFsO55 — Salman Khan FC (@SalmansDynamite) May 25, 2023

