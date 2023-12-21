Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration glittered with Bollywood's finest. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, the industry's elite converged to honour the esteemed producer. The star-studded gala, illuminated by Tinsel Town's A-listers, etched unforgettable memories. Notably, Salman Khan made an appearance and shared a heartwarming hug and a jovial moment with Big B and Abhishek, adding charm to the evening. Anand Pandit Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Other Celebs Attend Star-studded Celebration (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Hugs Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan At Anand Pandit's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

