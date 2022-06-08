Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead, opened to positive response from the audience. However, it did not manage to mint the figures as expected at the box office. The total collection of this Yash Raj Films bankrolled flick stands at Rs 48.65 crore. Samrat Prithviraj: Here's a List of Iconic Dialogues From Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar Starrer.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hMYsKqP6hn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2022

