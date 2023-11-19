Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, renowned for directing Dhoom and Dhoom 2, has passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest during his morning walk in Lokhandwala Complex. Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, stars of his iconic films, express deep condolences to the director. Hrithik Roshan, who starred in Dhoom 2 thanked Gadhvi for his pivotal role in bringing out the Aryan character. John Abraham, who was in the first instalment, reminisced about their time together on the film. Sanjay Gadhvi Demise: Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Loss of Dhoom Director, Reflects on Their Films and Unbreakable Friendship in Heartfelt Tribute.

Hrithik Roshan's X Post

Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed. 💔 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 19, 2023

John Abraham's X Post

Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pLXyhULLT — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)