Sara Ali Khan has made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. As a video of her allegedly being ‘drunk’ and inappropriately touching a security guard has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, we see Sara entering a restaurant in Mumbai with pal Sharmin Sehgal when her hand accidentally touches security guard. Soon after this video was all over the web, netizens slammed the actress for her touching act and also being intoxicated. Have a look. Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan Dating News Confirmed by Cricketer’s Friend on His Birthday? View His Birthday Message ‘Bhaut SARA Pyaar’ on Instagram.

Watch Sara Ali Khan Viral Video:

Here Are a Few Twitter Reactions:

Pple ask why are v running this #BoycottBollywood Movement... Here is another reason: The druggywood is spoiling our future generations as they continue 2 follow pple like @SaraAliKhan who r always found sloshed or high on something. Evidence @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb @MumbaiNcb pic.twitter.com/zH9HCPtFcf — Varun Kapur 🇮🇳 🇺🇲 (@varunkapurz) September 17, 2022

'Gross'

What the F is she upto?? That was so inappropriate of her #SaraAliKhan so so gross... pic.twitter.com/Tc3YI2YOiE — Koyal🕉 (@Koyal2019) September 17, 2022

'High'

She is so high that she dint realise that she touched the security guy !! — Reet 🤷‍♀️🙍‍♀️💁‍♀️ (@D_SSRian) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)