Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be in a relationship while they working together on Love Aaj Kal. The duo happened to bump into each other at an event last evening and posed together for the paparazzi. While many praised SarTik’s reunion, some found it to be awkward. Take a look at the tweets shared by fans on the micro-blogging platform. Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Awkward Video Is Making Fans Say 'Why Is She So Rude?'

SarTik

Sara and Kartik..I live for this level of Madness 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8c3BjuBuXd — Kenix23 (@Kenix215) June 16, 2022

Aww

Sara kartik itne saal baad 🥺❤️ — Pari sinha 😍 (@PariSinha1214) June 17, 2022

Do You Think Likewise?

The amount of discomfort in Sara's body language when she's around Kartik is so obvious, she can't hide it yet. I hate that she has to go through being pretentious nice. And the fact that people celebrate? that. — Duh. (@mirchiilagi) June 16, 2022

Awkward Reunion

Just how fast the night changes? #SarTik Once Kartik sara are happiest around eo but now they both r really awkward around eo. Even seeing them together is awkward — priya_MeghNal (@7Priya_cute) June 16, 2022

