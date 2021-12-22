Atrangi Re is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. Ahead of its release, Sara Ali Khan has shared a post praising and thanking her co-star Dhanush, who plays the role of her husband in the film. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse that it’s going to be a roller coaster journey of love and madness for Vishu (Dhanush) and Rinku (Sara). The actress mentioned in her post, “Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Note For Dhanush

