Bollywood's veteran actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 8. The actor's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted as per reports. Late actor's close associate Anupam Kher with whom he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show took the news to Twitter and remembered him. Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and others also mourned the loss of the late actor. Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Dies: Anupam Kher Confirms The Sad News, Bollywood In Shock.

Celebs Mourn the Loss of Satish Kaushik

Kangana Ranaut

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Anupam Kher

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Siddharth

Shocked to hear about the passing of the legendary actor and director #SatishKaushik. He was a hero for every 90's kid, making our childhoods special with his remarkable performances and amazing movies he directed. Your legacy will live on forever, Satish Ji. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/AaLvP3sdqR — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) March 9, 2023

Manoj Joshi

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/dEeCymXbZc — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) March 9, 2023

