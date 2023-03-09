Bollywood's veteran actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 8. The actor's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted as per reports. Late actor's close associate Anupam Kher with whom he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show took the news to Twitter and remembered him. Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and others also mourned the loss of the late actor. Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Dies: Anupam Kher Confirms The Sad News, Bollywood In Shock.

Celebs Mourn the Loss of Satish Kaushik 

Kangana Ranaut

Anupam Kher

Riteish Deshmukh

Siddharth

Manoj Joshi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)