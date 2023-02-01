The song “Main Khiladi” from Selfiee is the remake of Akshay Kumar’s hit track “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. The song featuring Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha is a vibrant party track and we bet, it will get you all grooving on the dance floor. “Main Khiladi” is crooned by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Selfiee Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi's Film Is A Tussle Between A Superstar And His Fan (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Main Khiladi Below:

