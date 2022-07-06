Taapsee Pannu is all set to essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in the film Shabaash Mithu that is set to be released on July 15. The makers have shared a BTS video, giving glimpse of the efforts put in by the actress to portray this role with sheer perfection onscreen. Watch how Taapsee went on to become Mithali Raj onscreen with ‘Blood sweat and lot of bruises’. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares About Playing Mithali Raj On-Screen, Says ‘It Was the Biggest Challenge Thrown at Me’.

Shabaash Mithu BTS Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)