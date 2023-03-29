An online war has broken out between fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, after a Twitter space dissing SRK was brought to notice by a Twitter user. The space was supposedly organised by Virat and Salman Khan fans, who abused and issued death threats to King Khan and his family. Now, it's Kohli vs Khan fans, who are battling it out on the micro-blogging site with memes and nasty jokes. Shah Rukh Khan and His Family Abused and Issued Death Threats in a Twitter Spaces Session, Video Goes Viral.

SRK Fan Bashes Virat Kohli

Tum Log Trend Kr Rahe ho Mai Yahan Office me Busy hun. 😭 SRKIANS KA MOOT KOHLI pic.twitter.com/uCUTfZI5nK — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) March 29, 2023

And Also Bashing His Fans

Conditions of #ViratKohli fans from last 2 days. SRKIANS KA MOOT KOHLI pic.twitter.com/Yv3UevVt1M — 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@yaga_18) March 29, 2023

'Choker Kohli'

Choker Kohli cannot even think of pulling off this kinda crowd in India, even in his dream, leave aside Overseas. Shah Rukh Khan - THE BIGGEST CROWD PULLER SRKIANS KA MOOT KOHLI KOHLI KA BAAP SRKpic.twitter.com/kvyvohy2dV — Arijit (FAN) (@SRKsArijit) March 29, 2023

Someone Sensible

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan both are pride of India, both represent our country globally! stop this childish fight!!!pic.twitter.com/xbsdycERge — S. (@Sobuujj) March 27, 2023

Virat Fans Now Roasting SRK

Ending King Kohli and Hakla SRK debate here 🙌 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zuFTCLZORO — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) March 28, 2023

'No One Can Match His Popularity'

100K people chanting for Kohli in Melbourne 🔥 I have said this before and i am saying again that Virat Kohli is the biggest representative of India and most popular Indian. No one can match his popularity,no one means no one.. pic.twitter.com/QDd0a6k6Pb — Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)