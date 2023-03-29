An online war has broken out between fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, after a Twitter space dissing SRK was brought to notice by a Twitter user. The space was supposedly organised by Virat and Salman Khan fans, who abused and issued death threats to King Khan and his family. Now, it's Kohli vs Khan fans, who are battling it out on the micro-blogging site with memes and nasty jokes. Shah Rukh Khan and His Family Abused and Issued Death Threats in a Twitter Spaces Session, Video Goes Viral.

SRK Fan Bashes Virat Kohli

And Also Bashing His Fans

'Choker Kohli'

Someone Sensible

Virat Fans Now Roasting SRK

'No One Can Match His Popularity'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)