Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon and his recently released film Pathaan proved the same. While he is indeed loved worldwide, seems like a few section of people dislike him. Well, as a Twitter user who goes by the name Dr Nimo Yadav tagged Mumbai Police and highlighted a Twitter space in which King Khan and his family were abused. During the session, SRK was called 'gaddar' and even was told to go to Pakistan. That's not it, as in the audio, users happen to publicly issue death threats to SRK and his family. FYI, the space was supposedly hosted by Salman Khan and Virat Kohli fans. Check it out. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Entering Mannat House in His New White Rolls Royce 555 Costing Rs 10 Crore! (Watch Video).

Twitterati Target SRK and his Family:

Hi @MumbaiPolice, people in this twitter space are maliciously targeting Shahrukh khan, instigating violence against his family. This is serious, Please take actionpic.twitter.com/SirlrUHg3X — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 28, 2023

