The most loved star in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took to X and penned a winsome note on India's defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023 final. SRK lauded the Men in Blue's efforts throughout CWC and wrote, "thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket." FYI, in a major heartbreak for Indians all over the world, the mighty Aussies defeated the Team India in the final by six wickets. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi and Other Stars Laud Team India's Efforts Post Heart-Breaking Loss Against Australia.

Shah Rukh Khan on India's Defeat in CWC 2023:

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

