Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor started shooting for his next with Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday (November 12). No details about the movie has been unveiled yet, not even the title. But, as per Shahid's tweet we can guess that it's gonna be a action film where there is crime. Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs." And Shahid shared the same pic and wrote, "Blood... Crime ... And lots of action... Here we go @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on!" Have a look.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Ali Abbas Zafar

Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ibj7YtrpQ5 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 12, 2021

Shahid Kapoor

Blood🩸... Crime ... And lots of action... Here we go ... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on! pic.twitter.com/yM3nLppY6A — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 12, 2021

