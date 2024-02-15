It's pouring positive buzz for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya! While its overall reception is still mixed, the romantic comedy is finding favour with a segment of the multiplex audience. This is evident on social media platform X, where enthusiastic moviegoers are sharing their enjoyment of the film. One such example is a fan who posted a video of his young kid gleefully dancing to the movie's title song in the theatre. Touched by the child's reaction, Shahid himself shared the video on his X timeline, expressing his delight with a simple yet heartwarming "Soooo cuteee." Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Film Sees Jump on Valentine's Day, Earns Rs 80.01 Crore Globally.

Shahid Kapoor Replies to a Fan's 'Cute' Video:

