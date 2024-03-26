Ajay Devgn's latest release, Shaitaan, has been dominating at the box office ever since its release on March 8. Despite competition from recent releases, the horror thriller has managed to churn out phenomenal numbers at the box office. Shaitaan, also starring R Madhavan and Jyothika in leading roles, was made at a budget of Rs 65 crore. After spending 19 days at the box office, the movie has now earned Rs 131.92 crore domestically and is aiming to cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. The Vikas Bahl directorial's worldwide collections now stand at Rs 187.82 crore. Going by the numbers, Shaitaan is currently the best-performing movie at the box office. Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Film Remains Unstoppable; Collects Rs 168.42 Crore Worldwide in 14 Days.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

