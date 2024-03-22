Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's film Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8, 2024. The Vikas Bahl directorial received positive responses from the audiences, as well as critics. Since its release, Shaitaan has been doing extremely well at the box office. The film's total collection stands at Rs 117.68 crore in India. On the other hand, Shaitaan's total worldwide collection is Rs 168.42 crore. Going by the numbers, Shaitaan is truly unstoppable. Shaitaan Review: Fans Praise Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika’s Terrific Performances, Call It a Blockbuster (See Reactions).

Check Out Shaitaan's Box Office Collection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

