Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika's latest film, Shaitaan, finally released in the theatres today, on March 8. For the uninitiated, Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarati film, Vash. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan tells the story of a couple who try their best to free their daughter from the spell of a mysterious stranger. The film has received an amazing response from audiences, as well as critics. Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Poses With Son Yug at Screening of His Film (Watch Video).

Check out fan reactions:

#ShaitaanReview - Engaging 👌 Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, #RMadhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, @ajaydevgn intensity eyes 😱 Till interval 3.5⭐#AjayDevgn #Shaitaan pic.twitter.com/PhSgRNJYsH — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024

#QuickReview Ratings ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ The powerful and compelling performances by @ajaydevgn & @ActorMadhavan in #Shaitaan creates a gripping narrative of a father's battle against evil, making it a must-watch tale. @jankibodiwala steals the show with her bewildering performance. pic.twitter.com/nKJbnt0U8U — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) March 8, 2024

#ShaitaanReview It's a Masterpiece Thriller, with some very dark and spine chilling moments, seamless screenplay and acting performances keeps you engaged... Well Blended in flavours of Indian Occultism #Shaitaan offers something a very unique cinema experience! Must Watch!😍 pic.twitter.com/02abQZc2EE — Avinash Paigwar (@Avi_thenutty21) March 8, 2024

