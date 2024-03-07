Ajay Devgn recently arrived with his son Yug at the pre-release screening of his film Shaitaan in Mumbai. The two looked adorable as they walked beside each other, displaying their father-son bond. Ajay’s co-star, R Madhavan, who plays the antagonist in this film, joined them at the event. They were also seen posing together for paparazzi in style. Shaitaan will hit theatres tomorrow, March 8. Check out the video below! Shaitaan: Runtime For Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Supernatural Film Revealed - Check Inside!

Ajay Devgn With Son Yug At Shaitaan Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ajay Devgn Poses With Yug and R Madhavan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

