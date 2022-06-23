Shamshera is a period action film starring Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit and the saviour of his tribe. It also stars Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist. This marks the first collaboration between the two since Sanjay Dutt made an appearance in a song for his biopic, Sanju. A new poster has also been revealed which shows Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, holding a whip in his hand. Shamshera Teaser: First Glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s YRF Film Is Out and He Gives Goosebumps as a Dacoit!

View tweet below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)