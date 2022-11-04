Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd birthday celebration was an intimate affair. The beauty who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak ringed in her special day with family and friends including Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jahaan Kapoor and many others. Shanaya has shared pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram. Suhana Khan Shares a Glamorous Picture to Wish Birthday Girl Shanaya Kapoor!

Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

