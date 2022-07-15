Shehnaaz Gill's latest reel on Instagram will take you down the memory lane. As the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress shared a video on IG that sees her dancing to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty's "Kitaben Bahut Si" song from Baazigar. The singer-actor in the clip can be seen grooving to the song with designer Ken Ferns and it's damn cute. Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out on Taylor Swift’s Iconic Track ‘Blank Space’ and It’s Simply Fab (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Original Song:

