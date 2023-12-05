Shehnaaz Gill, currently in Beas village, Punjab, embraces the essence of her roots. Recently, she showcased her cultural celebration by singing Punjabi Boliyan and dancing to vibrant dhol beats. Sharing snippets of her village sojourn on Instagram, she delighted fans with endearing moments, strolling through the picturesque landscapes and sharing adorable snapshots with her grandparents. Her immersive experience in Beas village echoes her deep connection to her heritage, offering glimpses into her joyful moments with family amidst the rustic charm of Punjab. Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

