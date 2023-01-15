Shehzada focuses on Bantu who is hated by his father Valmiki since he was a toddler. His boss, Samara shows him affection and love, until he discovers the Jindals are his parents. Bantu decided to seek the Jindals love and protect them from any threats they face. With Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada gathering high buzz among his fans, a new song will also be released titled "Munda Sona Hoon Main", for which the actor dropped a teaser. Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Brings His One-Man Show in This Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake Co-Starring Kriti Sanon.

View Munda Sona Hoon Main Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)