Makers of Shiddat has unveiled a new poster of the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film. The poster features Mohit Raina and Diana Penty as bride and groom, and they both look like made for each other in this happy look. Beside Raina and Penty, the movie also features Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. The flick is all set to release on OTT platform on October 1.

Check Out The New Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)