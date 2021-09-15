Shiddat title track is out! The song features Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina, and the melody will make you feel the power of love, as it portrays their vibrant energy. Sung and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj, the flick is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1.

Watch Shiddat Title Track Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)