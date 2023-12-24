While Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have not made any official announcement about their relationship, they have been frequently spotted together on numerous occasions. Whether visiting pilgrimages, attending parties or enjoying casual outings, this rumored couple has been photographed together at various events. Currently, all attention is on the comment dropped by Shikhar on Janhvi’s latest Instagram pictures. She shared a series of photos donning a blush saree adorned with pearl and diamond Swarovski, designed by Manish Malhotra. As Janhvi posted these stunning photos on Instagram, Shikhar commented, stating, “Hi my ladoooo”. Janhvi Kapoor Jets Off for a Romantic Getaway With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor In Manish Malhotra-Designed Saree

Shikhar Pahariya’s Comment

The Gorgeous Actress

