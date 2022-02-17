Shilpa Shetty has lost her pooch today (Feb 17). And so, the actress took to social media and paid an emotional tribute to her 'first baby'. She shared a video featuring the four-legged beauty, whom she named Princess Shetty Kundra. The clip is quite sentimental.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

