Many Bollywood celebrities attended the Femina Awards on March 19, including Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Madhuri Dixit. A video of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Madhuri Dixit has gone viral on social media. It shows the Gehraiyaan actor helping Madhuri with her train as she walks towards the stage. Madhuri wore a black and white off-shoulder Cinderella gown for the event and looked beautiful. Given how Siddhant helped her at the event, his gentlemanly action has fans calling him 'green forest'. For those unaware, the terms 'green forest' or 'green flag' are used when someone shows signs of healthy behaviours. Is Madhuri Dixit Part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actress' Chit-Chat Sesh With Kartik Aaryan at an Event Will Make You Want to See Them Together on Big Screen (Watch Video).

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi and Madhuri Dixit's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check Out Fan Reactions:

Fans react to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Madhuri Dxit video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)