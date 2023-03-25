Sonam Kapoor has dropped some lovely pictures on Instagram to wish her mother Sunita Kapoor who has turned a year older today. The actress penned a heartfelt note saying, “Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I’m so grateful for that. Love you mama.” Anil Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic to Wish Wifey Sunita Kapoor on Her Birthday.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Sunita Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

