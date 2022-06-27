Singer KK had last performed at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer by performing at the same venue and crooning some of KK’s hit songs. The video from the event has surfaced online. Check it out below: KK Dies at 53: PIL Filed in Calcutta High Court Seeking CBI Probe Into Singer’s Death.

Sonu Nigam Pays Tribute To KK

A legend giving a fitting tribute to another legend. Thank you Sonu Nigam for giving a heartfelt tribute to our KK in your own style at the same venue, Nazrul Manch kolkata where KK performed for the last time. "KAL HO NA HO" ❤ pic.twitter.com/lsDspbige6 — Sourav(সৌরভ) (@Sourav_3294) June 27, 2022

