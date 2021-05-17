Sonu Sood has posted a warning on his Twitter handle informing his fans that a fake donation racket is on the loose. The banner urges to donate to Sonu Sood Foundation complete with a phone number and how to do so.

Check out Sonu Sood's post here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)