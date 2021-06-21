Sonu Sood has rubbished reports that suggested he has gifted Rs 3 crore luxury car to his son on Father's Day. Rumors started doing rounds after a video surfaced online where Sonu Sood and his family could be seen checking out a brand new car.

Talking to SpotboyE, the actor denied the reports and said, "There is no truth to this. I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car,' He added, “Why would I give my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be giving me something? After all, it's my day!'

Watch Viral Video:

