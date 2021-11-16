Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is still going strong at the ticket window. The Diwali release even on its eleventh day has managed to earn Rs 4.50 crore at the box office. Now, the Rohit Shetty directorial stands at a total of Rs 155.73 crore. To note, this Bollywood film is the first-ever mega-budget flick that hit the screens post lockdown. Congrats to the team for a successful theatrical run.

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 11:

#Sooryavanshi is STEADY on [second] Mon… The *current trends* indicate, ₹ 175 cr is very much achievable… Biz thereafter depends on how strong the new release is… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 155.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DfORcwVrpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2021

