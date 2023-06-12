The Deol Brothers Abhay, Sunny and Bobby have arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations of Karan Deol. Karan who is Sunny's son will soon get married to his girlfriend. The celebrations took place at Karan's house in Mumbai where they arrived in style, with Abhay in black t-shirt and pants with a jacket. Bobby sported a full beard with black pants and white shirt. Sunny wore a blue shirt and jeans. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s Wedding Preparations Begin As Actor’s Residence Gets Decorated!

Abhay, Sunny, Bobby Pose for Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)