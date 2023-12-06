Sunny Deol took to social media today (December 6) to officially confirm that his next film is titled Safar (Journey). He shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film's shooting, revealing a scene where he appears intoxicated while strolling through the streets of Mumbai.The actor's post comes in response to a recent viral video that purportedly showed Deol in an inebriated state. Addressing the speculation surrounding the video, Deol captioned his post with the line, "afwaahon ka Safar bas yahin tak" (The journey of rumors ends here), implying that the scene is part of the film's narrative rather than a real-life incident. 'Drunk' Sunny Deol Spotted Getting Into Rickshaw at Night in Mumbai, Fans Believe It's Shoot for His Next Film Safar (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Shoots for Safar:

