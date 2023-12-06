Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol was recently spotted in a seemingly intoxicated state while walking on the streets of Mumbai. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which sees Deol struggling to walk straight and appearing unsteady on his feet while getting into a rickshaw. The video has sparked speculation wherein some netizens believe that he may shooting for a scene from his upcoming film, Safar. What do you think? Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Sunny Deol bringing the magic to the streets of Mumbai while shooting for #SAFAR movie! 🌟🎬 The city lights have never shone brighter. Can't wait for this cinematic journey! #SunnyDeol #BollywoodMagic" pic.twitter.com/VnoOAItsQB — RV Entertainment (@SportsActive22) December 6, 2023

Haters are spreading fake news regarding this video that Sunny paji spotted drinker at juhu .@iamsunnydeol is shooting #Safar directed by shashank udrapurkar ❤️❤️❤️.#SunnyDeol #Film #New pic.twitter.com/RtPDKJH8p4 — #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #Dharam#Animal (@LegendDeols) December 6, 2023

Viral Video that Sunny deol spotted at juhu . As Per Source Is Said That @iamsunnydeol is shooting #Safar directed by Shashank Udrapurkar #SunnyDeol #Film #New pic.twitter.com/nBuz1Iq29z — F3News (@F3NewsOfficial) December 6, 2023

