Sunny Leone celebrates her 13th marriage anniversary with her husband, Daniel Weber, today, April 9. The actress took to her social media to share the most perfect anniversary post for her husband. Sharing a picture from their traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony, she wrote, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever, baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!" After dating for years, the Bollywood actress tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha and also welcomed their sons Asher and Noah in 2018 via surrogacy. Video of Sunny Leone Kissing Her Masked Husband Daniel Weber at a Concert Is All Things Cute – WATCH.

Check Out Sunny Leone’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

