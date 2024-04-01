Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, attended DJ Marshmello’s concert, which was recently held in Mumbai. The gig was attended by numerous B-town stars, including the couple. The actress took to Instagram to share the sweetest moment from the event, showcasing Sunny kissing a masked Daniel, and she just can’t stop blushing. This is indeed the cutest video of the duo! 'Sunny Leon' Admit Card: Hall Ticket Featuring Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone's Photo and Name for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Goes Viral (See Pic).

Sunny Leone Kissing Daniel Weber

