NFTs have been a growing cryptocurrency with many artists selling their art via NFT aided platforms. Sunny Leone too has gotten into the world of NFTs and has been talking about it from time to time. She recently tweeted Elon Musk asking if NFT is the future of cryptocurrency.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)