A lot has been written and spoken about Suriya's cameo in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar as the lead. Well, now the cat is out of the bag, as the South superstar himself has confirmed the news. He shared a picture from the sets on social media featuring Akki and him. Along with it, he also penned a heart-touching note thanking all. FYI, this happens to be Suriya's second time in a Bollywood film after Rakta Charitra 2. Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Suriya To Play Cameo In The Akshay Kumar-Starrer – Reports.

Suriya and Akshay Kumar:

.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)