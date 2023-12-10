Actors Surya Sharma and Manasi Moghe have begun a new chapter in life by exchanging vows in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Surya, acclaimed for his compelling performances in renowned web series like Undekhi and Hostages, tied the knot with Manasi, crowned Miss Diva Universe India in 2013 and an emerging talent in Marathi cinema. The intimate wedding witnessed the presence of close family, friends, and notable personalities from the entertainment and pageant worlds. 'Undekhi' Actor Surya Sharma Got His TV Break After Over 800 Auditions.

Surya Sharma Shares Beautiful Wedding Pics With Manasi Moghe:

