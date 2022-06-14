Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death came as a huge shock to family, friends and fans. Even now there are many who are questioning about his death and seeking justice for him. On SSR’s death anniversary, fans are not just remembering the Dil Bechara star, but even demanding justice for him. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Confirms Investigation Process Still on; Denies Further Info to RTI Query.

Beloved SSR

#BoycottBollywood We demand Justice For our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput.. Boycott Druggiewood/ Karachiwood SSRians Max RT: 2years Of Injustice To Sushant #JusticeForSSR pic.twitter.com/tqfHUouPFk — Sanatani Warrior (@mustakecare) June 14, 2022

That Heartwarming Smile

A Smile that none will Forget ever 🥺 Support Sushant Singh Rajput 💫 pic.twitter.com/kD5b4O0q2n — Harshi 🇮🇳 Justice For Sushant ! (@itsHarshi_7) June 13, 2022

#BoycottBollywood

It’s a Black Day for us.. Never forget, Never forgive ✊ Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ✊#BoycottBollywood 🔥 2years Of Injustice To Sushant 💔 pic.twitter.com/hDuc0rjZel — PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@PiyaliBh) June 14, 2022

Fans Demand For Justice

Na rukhenge na takenge aur jhukenge ap ko justice dilake rahnge justice for Sushant Singh Rajput 💔 2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/OIhym6g6zA — REHANA (@justiceforsushr) June 14, 2022

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput 2years Of Injustice To Sushant 💔 pic.twitter.com/HYYkKBpCYx — SJ (@PastTenceSj) June 14, 2022

SSR Was A Good Soul

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput awoke a nation. People in their hearts believe he did not commit suicide but was murdered. Truth is a pursuit and justice will prevail because he was a good soul and because people care for the truth behind his death. — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) June 14, 2022

SSR Deserves Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput the name that united millions, the persona that created the biggest revolution in recent History because he was and Sushant Singh Rajput Always will be the best in everything and he deserves justice @PMOIndia 2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/PfPzQnuRHz — Satya🇮🇳 (@Satya91539128) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)