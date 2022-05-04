Sushmita Sen was spotted attending Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Eid party last night in Mumbai. Many popular faces from B-town were also seen attending the bash. Now, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture featuring her and bhaijaan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Offers An Incredible Fee To Shehnaaz Gill For Her Bollywood Debut – Reports.

Salman Khan With Sushmita Sen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)