As Sushmita Sen celebrates her 46th birthday today, wishes have already started pouring in for the Aarya actress. However, it's beau Rohman Shawl's birthday post for his ladylove that is adorable. As he took to his Instagram stories and posted a loved-up picture of him and Sen to wish her. Along with it, he also wrote,'Happy Birthday Babush.' Aww!

Rohman Shawl:

Rohman Shawl Wishes Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)