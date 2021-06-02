Renee Sen's ditched the Bollywood route and decided to venture into acting with a short film. Her first film Suttabaazi was screened at the Bandra Film Festival. The film is available for anyone to watch on Bandra Film Festival's YouTube Channel under the 'Quirky' category. The Kabeer Khurana directorial also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra in key roles.

Watch The Film Below:

