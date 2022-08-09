Taapsee Pannu is making sure to grab headlines right before the release of her next Do Baara. As after blaming her non-interesting sex-life as the reason for not getting invited on Koffee with Karan, the lady is once again in news. This time she has been trending for getting into a heated argument with the paparazzi in Mumbai after she arrived late at the promotional event of her film and didn't let the cameraguys click her. Watch the full video below. Koffee With Karan 7: Taapsee Pannu Cites Her ‘Sex Life’ As the Reason for Not Being Invited on Karan Johar’s Talk Show.

Taapsee Pannu Angry With Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saroj_Mahara (@saroj_maharaa)

