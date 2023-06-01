Taapsee Pannu has been dropping pictures and videos from her vacay in the US. The actress, who will next be seen in the movie Dunki, have shared pictures on Instagram from her month-long vacay and mentioned in the post ‘travelling is happiness’. Taapsee travelled to New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego and Miami during her holiday. Taapsee Pannu US Holiday Pictures & Videos: Dunki Actress' Trip to New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco With Sister Shagun Is Too Good!

Taapsee Pannu In The US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)