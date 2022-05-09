Hurray! As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder child Taimur Ali Khan is now a yellow belt in Taekwondo. Few pics and videos of the little one wearing the yellow belt has gone viral on the internet. We also get to see Saifeena along with their kid in the clip. Congo to Tim! Jeh Ali Khan Is a Sweetheart as He Peeps Out of the Car Window While on a Drive With Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)