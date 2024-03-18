Manish Malhotra is producing the upcoming film, Ul Jalool Ishq, which stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi. The team recently wrapped up shooting for the film. And on Sunday, the team came together to celebrate at Manish Malhotra's house. The celebrity designer shared photos from the celebration on his Instagram. The first picture shows Ul Jalool Ishq's team posing together. In another pic, Tamannaah joined Manish, Vijay, and Fatima. In one of the photos, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her bright smile while posing with Manish and Ratna Pathak Shah at the bash. Vijay Varma Lovingly Looks at Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia As She Poses for Paps at Manish Malhotra’s Bash (Watch Video).

Inside Ul Jalool Ishq's Wrap-Up Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

